Connie Marie Sipes, 82, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born May 28, 1938, in St. Joseph, daughter of Rena and Louis Miller. She attended Benton High School.

Connie's hobbies included playing bingo, card games and pennies, bowling, baking and she loved taking care of her babies.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Sipes; her parents; son, David Sipes; daughter, Sandy Tarwater; sister, Shirley Jean Gentry; brothers, Gary Miller and Roger Miller.

Survivors include, her children, Diane Wilson, Judy Heater, Debby Golden, Larry Sipes, Penny Sollars, Cindy Parker, Terry Sipes; sister, Ethel Cargill; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Sipes has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Gathering and Balloon Release will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.