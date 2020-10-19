Sinker, Theodore L. "Larry" 1951-2020

Theodore Lawrence "Larry" Sinker, 69, of St. Joseph, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.

Larry was born on March 20, 1951, in St. Joseph, to Theodore and Hilda (Dalsing) Sinker.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam receiving a Purple Heart. Larry also served 19 years in the Missouri Air National Guard.

He farmed, was a policeman and had worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

Larry moved to St. Joseph in 1987.

Larry is a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, life member of the V.F.W. Post #5531 in Wathena, Kansas, life member of the DAV, life member of the Paralyzed Veterans and NRA.

He married Mary Jane Mitchell; She survives of the home.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tedde Sinker.

Additional survivors include: daughter, Amanda Lynn Sinker of Ord, Nebraska; son, Thad Sinker of Pueblo, Colorado; three grandchildren; sisters, Tami Sinker Collins and Toni Sinker Strang, both of Raymore, Missouri; brother, Franke Sinker of Canon City, Colorado; nieces and nephews.

Funeral: Noon, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Visitation: family will receive frinds from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Burial: Highland Cemetery in Highland, Kansas, where there will be Full Military Honors under the auspices of the US Marine Corp.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.