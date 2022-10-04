Singleton, Cary D. 1961-2022 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - The Lord called Cary Dean Singleton home, passing of natural causes on Sept. 30, 2022.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1961, to Richard Wayne and Sylvia Bell (Figg) Singleton in San Antonio, Texas. Cary grew up in Mendon, Missouri, and later graduated from Chillicothe High School. He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, earning a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Education and a minor in Ag Econ. While attending MU he met the love of his life, Marta Sieveking, and they were united in marriage on May 21, 1983. After living in several areas across Missouri, they settled in Dearborn, Missouri, where they raised their family and made their home.

To plant a tree in memory of called Singleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.