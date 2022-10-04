Singleton, Cary D. 1961-2022 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - The Lord called Cary Dean Singleton home, passing of natural causes on Sept. 30, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1961, to Richard Wayne and Sylvia Bell (Figg) Singleton in San Antonio, Texas. Cary grew up in Mendon, Missouri, and later graduated from Chillicothe High School. He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, earning a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Education and a minor in Ag Econ. While attending MU he met the love of his life, Marta Sieveking, and they were united in marriage on May 21, 1983. After living in several areas across Missouri, they settled in Dearborn, Missouri, where they raised their family and made their home.
Professionally he was a banker, but if you asked him what he did Cary would say he took care of people. He retired from Platte Valley Bank in Smithville after 20 years of service.
Cary was the current President of the PWSD #9 and an active member at Our Savior Lutheran Church, in Platte City. He liked tinkering on many things, working on airplanes, houses, cars and RVs, making them better for others to enjoy. He treasured his time in the mountains fly fishing, trail riding, and capturing these memories on film. He loved being a Papa to Graham.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Singleton, and sister, Kathy Carpenter.
Cary is survived by his wife, Marta Singleton; children, Alyssa (Lance) Thomas and Gavin Singleton; grandson, Graham Singleton; foster daughter, Jessica; his mother, Sylvia Singleton; brothers, Tracy (Karen) Singleton, Stacy (Linda) Singleton, Rick (Lori) Singleton, and Steve (Laurie) Singleton; brother-in-law, Fred Carpenter; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14155 Hwy N (4th Street) Platte City, MO 64079.
Additional Visitation Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church 14155 Hwy N (4th Street) Platte City, MO 64079.
Committal at Camden Point Cemetery following Funeral.
Hog roast lunch 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at Triple R Airport, 21815 Oil Well Road, Dearborn, MO 64439.
Donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Platte City Campus, 14155 Hwy N (4th Street) Platte City, MO 64079, or the Dearborn Community Food Network, PO Box 27, Dearborn, MO 64439.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of called Singleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
