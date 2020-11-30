Carol Sims, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

She was born to Noah and Mabel Montgomery Feb. 18, 1939 in Hale, Missouri.

Carol married Ronald Sims Oct. 10, 1963. He survives of the home.

She was a graduate of Caster's Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for 50 years.

Carol enjoyed cooking, sewing, growing flowers and being a part of her family's hobbies. She loved playing bingo, playing the slots at the casino, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals play on television. Carol had many friends; she will be missed!

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include: son, Clint Sims; granddaughter, Jennifer Sims; sister-in-law, Constance Sims.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

n lieu of flowers, the family requests donations towards a scholarship fund for her granddaughter, Jennifer Sims.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.