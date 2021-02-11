SAVANNAH, Mo. - William F. Simpson, 90, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

He was born Sept. 20, 1930, in St. Joseph, to William and Nancy (Flanagan) Simpson.

William married Mariann (Smith) Simpson Nov. 27, 1952. She preceded him in death Dec. 17, 2020.

He enjoyed hunting, wood working and loved to travel.

William retired from AGP after 37 years of employment.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ethel Falk, Wilma Gordon, Loraine Bashor, Edith Simpson and Lela Hussey.

Survivors include children, Rocky Simpson, Jeannie Snapp, Randy Simpson, David Simpson; grandchildren, Zach Snapp, Caleb Snapp, Trevor Simpson, Adam Simpson, Megan Dufour; step-grandchildren, Megan Sample, Ashlyn, Trent and Taylor Gilbert; 12 great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Due to Covid a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.