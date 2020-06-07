DEEPWATER, Mo. - Wanda Jean Simpson, 81, of Deepwater, passed away June 4, 2020, at her home.

Wanda was born Dec. 18, 1938, to George and Leona (Wright) Borders in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Sept. 8, 1963, Wanda married Howard R. Simpson, in Kansas City.

She was a homemaker.

Wanda was preceded in death by: her daughter, Sheila Simpson; granddaughter, Diane Morris; brother, Donnie Borders; two sisters, Margie Parrish and Frances Rea.

She is survived by: her husband Howard, of the home; daughters, Christine (Denny) Britton, Milwaukee, Oregon, Catherine (Dan) White, Peculiar, Missouri, Kathryn (Bob Shields) Arnold, Kansas City, Delores (Steve) Roundtree, Elklund, Missouri; sons, Bruce Simpson, Huffman, Texas, Russell (Peggy) Simpson, Buffalo, Missouri; Sister Joyce (Donnell) Gomez, Portland, Oregon; 16 grandchildren; 37 great- grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Services are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.