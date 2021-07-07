Simpson, W. Marie Polo, Mo.

W. Marie Simpson
POLO, Mo. - W. Marie Simpson - age 72 of Polo, Missouri, and formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday morning, July 2, 2021 at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.
Funeral: 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Visitation: one hour prior.
Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.
