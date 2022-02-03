Simpson, Vicki V. 1948-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Vicki Vere (Winemiller) Simpson, 73, of Wathena, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Willow in Wathena.
Vicki was born on Sept. 20, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Virgil and Beatrice (Robinson) Winemiller.
Vicki graduated Central High School in 1968. She worked for Jamison Machine as a bookkeeper for over 29 years before retiring.
Vicki loved sitting on her porch with her special gift of making her family and friends laugh.
Vicki married Kenneth Simpson in 1970 in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Twyla Bradley.
Survivors: son, Kenneth Simpson II (Christine), Wathena; extended family members: Kati Jenkins, Niki Jenkins, Estella Mallory (Don), Chandra Phan, Emily Payne, Lloyd Reynolds; nephews, Gene Bradley (Vicki) and Eddie Bradley (Chris); nieces, Karen Sue Murphy, Leslie Simpson and Annie Riley; multiple great-nieces and nephews; her porch family.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Friends may call after 12 Noon Thursday.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: Vicki Simpson Memorial Fund.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
