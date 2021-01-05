STANBERRY, Mo. - Thomas Earl Hampton, 74, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born June 26, 1946, in St. Joseph, the son of Earl H. and Lillian Irene (Barnes) Hampton. They preceded him in death.

In 1964, Tom graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph. Tom was very proud to have served the citizens of Gentry County as a deputy law enforcement officer for the Gentry County Sheriff's Office.

Survivors include his two sons, Earl Hampton and Eric Hampton both of Stanberry.

Tom has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. A Memorial Service and Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.