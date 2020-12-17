Robert (Bob) Louis Simpson, 87, passed away Dec. 14, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Bob was born in St. Joseph, on Oct. 21, 1933, the only child of Merry Virginia Wright (Irwin) of St. Joseph and Miles David Little of Dearborn, Missouri.

Bob graduated from Central High School in 1951. He played on Central's varsity basketball team, quite a feat at 5'2". He was also competitive in tennis and won the 18 and under St. Joseph city championship as well as the state doubles championship with fellow netter Bill Wickersham of St. Joseph. He attended St. Joseph Junior College, now Missouri Western State University, and finished his studies with a Liberal Arts Degree from University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1955. While at Mizzou he pledged Phi Delta Theta and continued playing tennis for the university. In between studies and sports, he met and later married his wife of 63 years, Kay Jeanne (McIntire), in Oregon, Missouri, on Aug. 25, 1956, and remained married until her passing July 13, 2020.

After graduation, Bob entered the Navy and became a Naval Aviator flying several missions during the cold war. His rank was 2nd Lieutenant. While in the Navy, he was stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington, Coronado, California and Pensacola, Florida. Bob and Kay returned and settled in St. Joseph in 1959 where they raised their four children.

Bob started his career in the insurance business working with Prudential. Shortly thereafter, he was recruited to a private insurance firm, McWilliams, Burnham, Dickens and Fiquet. He was a successful agent selling all lines-property and casualty, health, life, but ended up specializing in commercial lines. St. Joseph Mayor, Bill McMurray remembered Bob as his mentor, brilliant insurance executive and effective relationship builder. "He even helped me be a better dad," McMurray remarked. Simpson retired as president of then Burnham Simpson Comley and Fiquet in 1986, now CBIZ. He was considered by many to be an entrepreneurial and successful businessman.

"Bob Simpson is a remarkable fellow. If you already know Bob, you might consider that something of an understatement" quipped Mark Sheehan in 2005. "He is a chartered member of this community's club of extraordinary do-gooders...Bob delivers." According to lifelong friend, Bob Fay, Simpson's passing removed "one of St. Joseph's most outstanding citizens." Fay knew Bob to be both on the front lines and behind the scenes creating and implementing ideas to improve the city for its residents and tourists alike. Bob Slater echoed these thoughts noting, "While Bob took a leadership role in many efforts, he did much more behind the scenes. His goal was to make something positive happen, with no need for personal recognition." Slater went on to say, "Bob was a key player in the 1977 election to save the Missouri Theater with 88% voter approval as well as the Civic Arena with 89% of the vote. His organizational skills and political know-how were critical." The beautification of trails along the Missouri River came from his initial efforts honoring St. Joseph's founder, Joseph Robidoux, with a heroic size bronze statue depicting him as a fur trader. Later, he envisioned a heroic sculpture to mark the western migration of American settlers. This bronze, The Journey West was installed in downtown St. Joseph at Third and Edmond. He also worked with the city's Jazz Society in securing the Coleman Hawkins statue at the downtown park commemorating the artist. Fay noted that when he and his friends saw him coming, they should probably have their checkbooks ready to help fund his current philanthropic project.

According to long-time friend and collaborator, Dick DeShon, "Bob truly believed the road to the west in the 1850's and 60's was through St. Joseph, Missouri. That road lead down Francis Street and across the Missouri River." Since the citizens of the city were unable to get to the River, Bob formed the St. Joseph Riverfront Corporation with a group of enthusiastic supporters. "After Bob succeeded in acquiring a parcel of land from the St. Joseph Light and Power company, the citizens were determined to build Riverfront Park after acquiring an additional piece of land. When the park was completed, Simpson was part of a group who purchased the Spirit of St. Joseph, a dinner cruise riverboat. The land was then donated to the City of St. Joseph and the existence of the park contributed to the award of the second casino license granted in the state of Missouri in which Simpson was instrumental. Simpson was also part of the group who purchased St. Joseph Frontier Casino which "has generated millions for the city and county," said DeShon.

Bob's enthusiasm and sound advice were critical to much of what progress has been made during the last 60 years," according to Slater. "Bob was more than a successful family man and businessman. He deeply loved St. Joseph and devoted much of his energy to helping bring new opportunities here. McMurray remembers Bob fondly and emphasized that it was Simpson who encouraged his civic engagement. Bill remarked "He was a great citizen, involved in the leadership of countless organizations - all of them made better by his efforts. He noted that Simpson gave him the example, and Bill followed his lead.

His passion for St. Joseph drove his civic leadership in many areas. According to Teresa Fankhauser, Director of Allied Arts, "Bob was a great supporter of St. Joseph by raising money for museums and sculptures, served on countless committees from tourism, to sales tax initiatives and was the Trails West!(R) Sponsorship Chair its first year in 1993." Karen Graves remembered that he was actively involved with securing Missouri Arts Council funding for the festival and recruited her to be its Chair. He was head of the campaign which passed the Buchanan County Tax which will fund the Convention and Visitor's Bureau in perpetuity. In 1990 he received Missouri Western's Outstanding Alumni Award. He was chairman of several boards including, Downtown Optimist Club, Director and former President of the United Way, Family Guidance Center, Interfaith Community Services, Junior Achievement, Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph Racquet Club, Heartland Health Systems (now Mosaic), American National Bank, and St. Joseph Country Club. He was also an active participant on many other community boards and committees including The St. Joseph Light and Power board of directors. His two most recent ventures included working with artist Sam Welty on the murals displayed on buildings in downtown as well as the Trails project currently underway which will mark 5 trails settlers used during the Western Migration. "In this world, there are dreamers and those people who make dreams work. Bob is a rare combination of both," recalls Sheehan.

Simpson became engaged in politics in the early 1960s and late became Senator Thomas Eagleton's campaign manager in northwest Missouri for each of his successful bids in 1966, 1972 and 1978. He was the county campaign chairman for Stuart Symington in 1970. He also managed the campaign of Jerry Litton's successful primary bid to the US Senate in 1976. Slater remembered that, "if the City needed anything done politically, and it involved a Democratic official, Bob was the main contact."

Bob remained active in tennis for many years and was a passionate golfer and played some of the finest courses in the world with wife, Kay and close friends. They traveled extensively as a couple, both domestically and abroad. He also loved bird hunting, outdoor grilling, discovering the best tenderloin sandwiches around, and to tell stories about his life's experiences and the history of St. Joseph.

Bob is survived by; daughter Susan Kay (Mike) Kelly, Keene, New Hampshire, son G. Scott Simpson, Jackson, Mississippi, daughter Stacey Ann (Tim) Hill, Weston, Missouri, and Merry Ellen Turner, Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren; sister-in-law Ann McIntire, Overland Park, Kansas; brother-in-law, William Schulte, Verona, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Judy McIntire, Mound City, Missouri; and nieces, nephews and a community of loyal friends.

Donations may be made in Bob's memory to Allied Arts Council at 118 S 8th St, St Joseph, MO 64501 or the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau at 911 Frederick Ave, St Joseph, MO 64501

Due to COVID concerns, no visitation or services are currently scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.