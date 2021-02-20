Simpson, Robert D. 1942-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Robert Douglas Simpson, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 2, 1942, St. Joseph. Doug was an appliance salesman for Sears and Walmart.

He was preceded in death by wife, Sharon Lee Simpson; father, Robert Simpson; mother, Doris Maxine Mayes.

Survivors include son, Michael A Simpson, St Joseph; sister, Deborah (Rick) Sine.

Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.