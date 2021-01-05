Simpson, Rickie 1954-2021

TROY, Kan. - Rickie "Toad" Simpson, 66, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his home.

Rick was born on Feb. 19, 1954, in Troy, Kansas to Ed and Jeanette (Mahlandt) Simpson. He lived and farmed in Brown and Doniphan Counties all his life.

Rick married Debbie Baxter on March 6, 1975, they later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Tom Bruns.

Survivors include his sons, Brian Simpson (Natalie) and Chad Simpson (Jessica); grandchildren, Kane Simpson, Kamden Morlock, Emily Hawkins (Sheldon), and Nathan Richter; his mother, Jeanette Simpson; brothers; Mike Simpson (Kim), Roger Simpson (Kristi); sisters; Kathy Smith (John Marvin Jr.), Patty Hewins (Glenn), Wendy Beahler (Ed); sister-in-law, Connie Bruns; long time friend, Angie Neumann and sons, Korbyn Ashworth and Keaton Nuemann; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at: New Life Church, Blair, Kansas.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas

Memorials: Rick Simpson Memorial Fund. www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.