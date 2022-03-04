Renee Loraine Simpson, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday March 1, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital.
She was born Dec. 5, 1969, in Bakersfield, California, daughter of Burnita Dye and Mitchell Satterfield.
She graduated from Foothill High School, in Bakersfield.
She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as a CNA. She was a Christian who enjoyed riding her Harley, dancing and listening to music, but most especially, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandbabies, who were her life.
Renee was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittney Simpson.
Survivors include husband, Kent Simpson of St. Joseph; her parents, Burnita Dye and Mitchell Satterfield of Bakersfield; her children: Tracey Espericueta, Tim Ramirez, Kodie Simpson, Jared Ramirez, Kenny Simpson, Breana Simpson and Patricia Simpson; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Shawn Dye, and Steven Satterfield; sister, Stephine Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
