Simpson, Michael A. 1967-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Michael A Simpson, 54, St Joseph, died Sunday July 18, 2021, at home. Born June 16, 1967, St. Joseph,
Preceded in death by parents; Robert Douglas Simpson and Sharon Lee Simpson.
Survivors son, Andrew Simpson; daughter, Kaylee Rene Simpson.
Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled visitation or services at this time. Please contact Rupp Funeral Home for further information.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
