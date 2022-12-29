Melvin was born in St. Joseph, Dec. 23, 1930. He lived in Union Star, Missouri, before serving in the Korean War in the Navy.

He married Delores J. Lynch, June 26, 1954. Melvin and Delores lived in St. Joseph. They had two daughters, Claudia S. and Vickie D. and a son, Larry W. Melvin, two grandchildren, Jess Ralyn and Matthew Houston, and two great-grandchildren, Alexandra Ralyn and Charlie Ralyn. He passed away surrounded by his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Kerns; Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.