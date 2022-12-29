Melvin was born in St. Joseph, Dec. 23, 1930. He lived in Union Star, Missouri, before serving in the Korean War in the Navy.
He married Delores J. Lynch, June 26, 1954. Melvin and Delores lived in St. Joseph. They had two daughters, Claudia S. and Vickie D. and a son, Larry W. Melvin, two grandchildren, Jess Ralyn and Matthew Houston, and two great-grandchildren, Alexandra Ralyn and Charlie Ralyn. He passed away surrounded by his family.
Melvin loved to golf and he was an amazing handyman. He enjoyed fishing and would go hunting when he was younger. He was kindhearted and he loved his family. He would do anything he could for anyone.
He retired from Peachtree Doors, previously he had worked building basement and other concrete work. He was also employed excavating ponds.
Melvin is survived by: his wife, Delores J. (Lynch); daughters, Claudia Stewart and Vickie Houston (Matt); two grandchildren, Jess Ralyn and Matthew J. Houston; along with his great-granddaughters, Alexandra Ralyn and Charlie Ralyn. Also survived by: his sister, Viola Kerns; Danny Wayne Simpson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Dan and Dorothy Simpson; brothers, Richard Simpson, Robert (Bob); and sister, Carolyn Johnson.
Graveside service with Full Military Honors 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Union Star Cemetery.
Arrangements under Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Kerns; Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.