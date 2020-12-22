SAVANNAH, Mo. - Mariann Simpson, 90, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

She was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Savannah, to Albert and Ella (Lance) Smith.

Mariann married William French Simpson Nov. 27, 1952. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed cross stitching and reading. Mariann worked at the Avenue City Grocery and Oil Company for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Billy and Dick Smith, Margaret Elder.

Additional survivors include children, Rocky Simpson, Jeannie Snapp, Randy Simpson, David Simpson; grandchildren, Zach Snapp, Caleb Snapp, Trevor Simpson, Adam Simpson, Megan Dufour; step-grandchildren, Megan Sample, Ashlyn, Trent and Taylor Gilbert; 12 great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Due to Covid a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.