Simpson Jr., Loyd R. 1938-2020

Loyd Robert Simpson, Jr. 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Norterre Healthy Living Center, Liberty, Missouri.

He was born March 30, 1938, in St. Joseph, son of the late Eva and Loyd Simpson.

He loved life, family, friends, and his faith, he talked rarely, but stood firm that God was our savior. We needed to live as Jesus did. Love unconditionally. Forgive without being forgiven, be honest, help the needy, never judge, always be faithful to God.

Loyd's life was not easy. He had many obstacles, but he never questioned why. He supported St. Jude's and the Shriner's Hospital.

He loved children and believed all should help and protect the children. He had a weakness for kids andnothing made him smile more than a baby.

He liked to fish, hunt and farm. His business card listed "Jack of many trades, but master of none."

He mastered everything he ever challenged. His work ethics were strong and he expected the same from everyone. He had good business skills and he was very successful at all he chose to do.

He entered the Navy at 17 years old and believed to the end that our military was a necessary part of this nation.

He was a Shriner and a member of the Rushville Masonic Lodge.

He was a Republican who supported his president. He loved his country.

Loyd founded the Simpson and Son's Sawmill andenjoyed log buying; he later opened South Side Pawn, which he was known for helping people in need.

He'd pull cash out of his pocket to help those less fortunate to pay for their doctors visits, without question. He had a big, giving heart.

Loyd was proceeded in death by: his parents, Loyd R. and Eva Ester Simpson; sister, Mary Wilcoxson; wife, Patricia; and son, Loyd "Robbie" Simpson, III.

Survivors include; daughters, Daria (Mark) Ussary, Agency, Missouri and Shana McLauchlen, St. Joseph; son, Stephan (Mary) Simpson, St. Joseph; sisters: Marty (Earl) Winder, Delores (Jay) Claycomb, Marna (Jerry) Milbourn; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services: 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated, under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Shriner's Hospital, or St. Jude's Hospital.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.