Simpson, Joyce A. 1955-2021 Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio - Evangelist Joyce Ann Simpson, 66, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. She was born on July 1, 1955, in Akron, to the union of the late Bishop Charles and Eloise Simpson. She attended the Akron Public School System and she attended East High School and held various positions as a Healthcare worker in various nursing homes in the area.
She was a Marketing Manager of Lifeline Ind. She was a woman of many hats, the most important one being a mother and grandmother.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Bishop Charles and Eloise Simpson; and grandparents, John C. and Ola Mae Hightower.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, companion, Wallace Flemming of Akron; sons, Demetrius Simpson (Sheena) of Akron, and Charles Simpson (Christina) of Smithville, Ohio; daughter, Tanika Fields of St. Joseph; brothers, James Simpson (Darlene Winter) of Orrville, Ohio, David Simpson and Kenneth Simpson (Terri) both of Akron; sisters, Gladys Shuler (Damon) and Patricia Holyfield (Donald) both of Akron; 11 grandchildren; and a host of great-granddaughters; aunts, Ida Walker, Elizabeth Hightower, and Minister Jessalynn Cannon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, OH 44306.
Condolences for the family may be sent to 1173 Santee Ave. Akron, OH 44306. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
