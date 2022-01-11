COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - John W. Simpson, 91, of Country Club, Missouri, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home.
John was born on March 14, 1930, in Sparks, Kansas, to William and Maude (Mooney) Simpson. He worked for and retired from Air Gas.
John is a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church, in St. Joseph.
He married Wanda Lee Ewan. She preceded him in death on April 21, 1995. John was also preceded by his parents; two brothers, Earl and Billy Simpson; stepdaughter, Edna Kay Morse. John later married Patricia Adkins on April 1, 2000 in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include; step-children, Ron Adkins (Debbie) of St. Joseph, Gilbert Adkins of St. Joseph, Jacky Adkins (Penny) of Stewartsville, Missouri, Peggy Fisher (Alfred) of Clarksdale, Missouri; his sister, Evelyn Powell of Grass Range, Montana; 10 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren
FUNERAL: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, 11 a.m. at Green Valley Baptist Church, in St. Joseph. Visitation: family will receive friends Tuesday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Green Valley Baptist Church or the First Baptist Church of Wathena c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090
Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
