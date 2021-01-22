AMAZONIA, Mo. - Edith Marie (Woods) Simpson-Hill, 79, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Edith was born on Jan. 23, 1941, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to the late Richard Lewis and Dorothy Edith (Hampton) Woods. She was a 1959 graduate of Central High School.

Mrs. Hill worked as an Administrator for In Home Care and retired on Dec. 11, 2012.

Edith lived most of her life on a farm near Amazonia, Missouri. She enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She loved God and participating in church activities.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hill, and sister, Sharon Brown.

Survivors include sons, Ronald (Carol) Simpson and Kelly Simpson, both of Amazonia; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Millman, Joplin, Missouri, Steven Simpson, Amazonia, Megan Simpson, Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Britney Free and Natalie Millman, both of Joplin.

Services 3:30 p.m. Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.

Visitation will be held after 9 a.m. Thursday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The family has requested memorial donations to Green Valley Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.