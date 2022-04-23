Simpson, Clyde W. 1954-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 23, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clyde W. Simpson, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph.Clyde was born on Oct. 10, 1954, in Wathena, Kansas, to James William and Vivian Lavone (Neeland) Simpson.He served in the U.S. Navy and was a machinist for Atchison Casting and worked on railroad cars.Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Church of God 7th Day, 18th and Highly St. Joseph.Memorials: Clyde Simpson Memorial Fund.www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clyde W. Simpson Memorial Service Christianity James William Memorial Vivian Lavone Railroad Car St. Joseph × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 23, 2022 Late Notices, April 22, 2022 Late Notices, April 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice release identity of man found dead SundayVehicle collision in DeKalb County leaves three serious injuredNew leaders appointed at St. Joseph schoolsGreen named interim president at Northwest Missouri StateSt. Joseph woman injured in crash on I-29St. Joseph couple finds lost love letters through FacebookMan seriously injured in Saturday dirt bike crashGrowing Bearcat stakeholders' group demands answers in Jasinski departureSt. Joe Cookie Company opens DowntownCouncil seeks more information before approving discovery center funds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.