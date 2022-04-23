Clyde W. Simpson, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph.

Clyde was born on Oct. 10, 1954, in Wathena, Kansas, to James William and Vivian Lavone (Neeland) Simpson.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a machinist for Atchison Casting and worked on railroad cars.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Church of God 7th Day, 18th and Highly St. Joseph.

Memorials: Clyde Simpson Memorial Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

