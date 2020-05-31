Simpson, Catherine L. 1955-2020

SAVANNAH, Texas -Catherine Lynn Simpson (Cathy), 65, of Savannah, passed into the arms of Jesus on May 21, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family, at home.

Catherine was born May 15, 1955, in Raytown, Missouri, to Robert and Juanita Pruitt, both deceased.

She has one brother, Michael Pruitt, of Farmington, Arkansas.

She was married on June 11, 1976, to Jimmie Simpson, formerly of St. Joseph.

Catherine and Jim met in nursing school in Springfield, Missouri, and after marriage, were blessed with two children.

They became an Air Force family in 1979 and traveled throughout the country, where she worked in many nursing fields, her favorite being dialysis.

She enjoyed crafts and quilting.

Her relationship with Jesus began in 1982, being saved in Ogden Utah.

She began a life of service to her Lord, including teaching and mentoring women. She was truly a prayer warrior.

She is survived by: her husband, Jim of the home; son, Matthew (wife, Tiffany); daughter, Erin (husband, Jesse); granddaughters: Ellie, Opal, and Charlie; brother, Mike (wife, Tania); sister Patti (husband, David); mother-in-law, Shirley; and several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her dog, Ben.

A memorial service will be planned for 11 a.m. June 3, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64503.

Social distancing will be observed during service, with appropriate precautionary measures available.

The family will be available at 10:30 a.m. for a time of greeting; there will be no viewing.

A luncheon will follow at the church.

Information: please call 816-810-3820.

Memorial donations may be made to: Care Plus Hospice, 2410 Luna Rd, Ste 280, Carrolton, Texas, 75006. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.