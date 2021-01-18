Troy Lee Simon, 46, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in St. Joseph.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1974, to Danny and Nancy (Burkeybile) Simon in St. Joseph.

He graduated from Savannah High School in 1997, and received a degree from the Vatterott College, in 2000.

He worked at MGP Ingredients since 2008, as a data analyst. He previously worked at World Span, SST and Gateway.

He loved spending time with family and his cat, Kali. He also enjoying reading, computers and video games.

He is preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by: his mother; and brother, Shawn Simon; nieces, KayLee Simon and Kameo Simon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No public visitation or service will be held.

Arrangements ate under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.