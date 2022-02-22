Shirley V. Simon, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at a local hospital.
Shirley was born on Sept. 30, 1935, to the late Hugh and Vivian (Ross) O'Bannon in Stanberry, Missouri, where she was raised. She was a graduate of Stanberry High School and was a drum majorette. She moved to St. Joseph when she was 17 and began working for Southwestern Bell.
Shirley married Ray Simon on March 12, 1955, to that union three children were born. In 1961 they moved to the state of Washington where they lived for 32 years. During her time there she worked for Lucky's Grocery Store, Bonmarshe' and assisted in the opening of various hotels.
After retirement, the family returned to St. Joseph.
Survivors include her three children, Stephen R. Simon, Cynthia S. Simon, Clifford W. Simon and wife, Lysa L. Simon; four grandchildren, Lisa Smith, Dawn Hodge, Chloe Shultz and Skyler Schultz; nine great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jasmine, Corina, Donovan, Chance, Atlas, Arthur, Vivian and Rowan; one great-great-grandson, Sterling; sister, Delila Paulus and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers; and one sister.
Mrs. Simon has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where a visitation will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
A Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.