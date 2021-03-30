Simmons, Teddy S. Fairfax, Mo.

Teddy S. Simmons
FAIRFAX, Mo. - Teddy "Ted" Scott Simmons, age 69, Fairfax, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Community Hospital, Fairfax.
Private graveside memorial services and inurnment will be held in the English Grove Cemetery near Fairfax.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Simmons MFA Service in Fairfax.
Memorials which will be determined later may be given to the family.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
