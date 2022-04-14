North Kansas City, Mo. - JoAnn Marie (Garrison) Simmons, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior April 10, 2022.
JoAnn was born Nov. 16, 1936, to Huey Oliver Garrison and Bertha Mae (Foster) Garrison. She was one of nine children.
She attended and graduated from Bunceton High School in Bunceton, Missouri.
After high school, JoAnn moved to North Kansas City to work for the telephone company. On her way to lunch one day, she stopped to look at a pair of shoes where she met and fell in love with Billy Joe Simmons. They were married on Nov. 21, 1956.
JoAnn and Bill were blessed with 65 years of marriage, and had eight wonderful children. Outside of raising her family, JoAnn loved to cook, tend to her large garden, and enjoyed sewing and quilting for her family.
JoAnn spent her life as a devoted Christian woman, who loved serving her church. Throughout the years, she taught Sunday school, VBS and was the church secretary at one time.
JoAnn was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Betty Owens, Emma Hewitt (Willie); brother, Huey Garrison; and step-son, Charles (Chuck) Simmons.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Billy Joe Simmons, Sr.; sons, Bill (Dorothy), Randy (Diana), Clinton (Kathi), Gary (Vicki), Larry (Sheila); daughter, Teresa Hillyard; (Bill) and step-daughter, Lyn Lee.
She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Services to be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Savannah, Missouri.
Dinner will be held after the service, with graveside following at 2:30 p.m. for family and friends at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
