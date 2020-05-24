Simmons, Frances M. 1929-2020

KING CITY, Mo. -Frances Marie Simmons was born March 15, 1929 at the family farm in King City, the child of Charley and Dosha Freeman. She passed from this life on May 22, 2020. ,

She attended the Pleasant Hill elementary school then graduated from King City High School in 1947. She then attended the Platte-Gard Business School in St. Joseph, and upon graduation was employed by the St. Joseph Power & Light office in King City.

In 1951 she married Gene Simmons of King City and moved to Chillicothe and Platte City, where she was employed by the government ASCS office. Then upon moving to Cameron she worked as office manager for the Gas Service Co there and in Liberty, Missouri and later retiring.

Frances had a sound mind, good judgment, and was always friendly and respectful to everyone. She enjoyed retirement, being an excellent house keeper. She was an outside person especially raising a beautiful flower garden. She enjoyed playing bridge with good friends who she loved and respected. She inherited from her family a strong trait for thriftiness and was a big help to her husband, Gene in his business and farm practices.

No doubt, Gene and the family will miss her very much. She enjoyed her neighbors and friends in Cameron, as well as the farm north of town. She enjoyed small animals, especially the favorite dogs and cats she had over the years.

Frances was preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Bill Freeman.

Her survivors are: husband, Gene Simmons of the home; brother, Elton Freeman ,of King City; and sister, Edna Merle Crouch of St. Joseph.

Also surviving are: nephews, Kent Freeman, MD, St. Joseph, Whitney Freeman, Kansas City, and niece Michelle Richardson, Oceanside, California.

Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at King City Cemetery, King City, Missouri.

Visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Poland- Thompson Chapel in Cameron, Missouri.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.