Simmerman, Fred M. 1933-2020

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Fred M. Simmerman, 86, of Rushville, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Riverside Place, in St. Joseph.

Fred was born on June 23, 1933, in Lexington, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Maxine (Miller) Simmerman.

He graduated from Lexington High School in 1951.

Fred served in the United States Army.

He worked for over 40 years as a butcher for the former Safeway Grocery Stores, retiring in 1993.

He was a member of the Cross Roads Church, Rushville, and the Rushville Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening.

Survivors include: his daughter, Kim (Steve) Hall, DeKalb, Missouri: three grandchildren: Angie (Andy) Becker, Andy Hall and Amy Hall; six great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Alexis, Bobbi, Harlie, Alivia and Lane; and a significant other for over 20 years, Jessie Couchman, Weston, Missouri.

His parents; a daughter, Kathy Nelson; a sister, Donna Clevenger; a grandson, Robert Donaldson; and granddaughter, Melissa Opperman, preceded him in death.

A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date, at the Cross Roads Church, Rushville.

The body has been cremated and burial of the cremated remains will be in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cross Roads Church, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.

Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.