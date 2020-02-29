Simerly, Robert L. 1938-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Robert Lee "Bobbie" Simerly, 82, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at a Savannah nursing home.

Bobbie grew up in St. Joseph and entered the U.S. Navy at age 18.

He married Laura Lou Nauman, and they had two children.

In 1987, he married Ramona (Anderson) Fuller.

Bobbie was preceded in death by: daughter, Lou Anna Shields; four brothers; and five sisters.

Survivors include: his wife, Ramona; son, Jerry Lee Simerly; stepsons: Robert, Gary and David Fuller; sisters: Shirley Frederick, Debbie Simerly, Carolyn Ogilvie and Charlie Chester Simerly; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Memorial services: 7 p.m. Monday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Private family inurnment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.