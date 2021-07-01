Simerly, James W. A. Savannah, Mo.

James W. A. Simerly
SAVANNAH, Mo. - James William Arthur "Jim" Simerly, 50, Savannah, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Jim was born to Glenda Simerly, and married Lisa Morey.
Children: Hannah and Grace Simerly.
Graveside Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, Courter Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jim Simerly Memorial Fund.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.