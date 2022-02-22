Heidi Lynn Simerly, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
She was born on July 12, 1963, to Dale and the late Patsy Simerly.
She is survived by: her son, Craig Simerly; daughter, Sarena Gardner; grandchildren: Jordan, Sabrina and Michael Hawkins; sisters: Rebecca Vogan, Trina Torres, Melody Simerly-Cook; and brother, Timmy Simerly.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Heidi's memory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
