Simerly, Dale E. 1941-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Dale E. Simerly, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at a Savannah, Missouri nursing home.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1941, in Union Star, Missouri, the son of William (Bill) and Thelma P. (Proffitt) Simerly.
He was married to Patsy Bestick and to this union, five children were born. They later divorced by remained sparring partners.
Dale worked as a cattle farmer and poured concrete for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, and always told a good story or funny joke.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Heidi Simerly; grandson, Jordan Scott Simerly; great-grandson, Junior Torres; son-in-law, Ed Cook; three brothers: Leroy, Bud and Johnny Simerly; and three sisters: Donna VanMeter, Lynn Vaughn, and Georgia Wharton.
Dale is survived by: his children: Becky (Herb) Vogan, Tim Simerly, Trina (Daniel) Torres and Melody Simerly-Cook, all of St. Joseph; sister, Katy Kimmel, Union Star, Missouri; brother, Paul (Ann Marie) Simerly, Peoria, Illinois; sister-in-law, Dorothy Simerly, Union Star; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice in Dale's memory in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
