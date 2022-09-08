Silvius, George S. 1935-2022 Turney, Mo.

He was born July 8, 1935, in St. Joseph, to George and Virginia (Stipe) Silvius.
George married the love of his life, Dorothy Lea Hartell, on May 29, 1955. She survives of the home.
A lifelong farmer, George and his family were named State Farm Family of the Year for Clinton County. The Silvius/Hartell Farm received Century Farm recognition as well. He also was a member of the Clinton County Sportsman Club and was on various committees of the USDA.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, where he also was a trustee; he served on the Lathrop School Board for nine years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ann Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; children, Stephen Silvius, Turney, Susan (Jeffrey) Nedblake, of Edgerton, Missouri, Betsy (Mike) Frame, of Denver, Colorado, and Andrew (Monica) Silvius, of Milan, Italy; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Margie) Silvius, Jenna Silvius, Bradley (Heather) Nedblake, Brian Nedblake, Brittany (Ryan) Sorby, Madison Frame, and Ellie (Austin) Brown; nine great-grandchildren, Khaliq, Rose, Sophie, Marcus, Remington, Tessa, Wyatt, Harvey and Grayson George; siblings, Elaine Silvius of Liberty, Missouri, and Fred (Patty) Silvius of Kansas City, Missouri.
Farewell Services 11:15 a.m. Saturday, First Christian Church. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to First Christian Church Memorial Fund, Plattsburg Senior Center or Oakridge Nursing home.
Online guest book and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
