Silvius, Donald D. 1936-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Don was born in Cameron to Ruth and Woodson Silvius on Aug. 18, 1936.
He graduated from Cameron High School in 1954, later attending Missouri University.
Don was united in marriage to Anneta (Sallee) on Feb. 14, 1960.
He passed away on June 13, 2021, at Brookestone Village in Omaha, Nebraska.
After retirement in 1991, he and his wife of 61 years enjoyed RV-ing through the U.S. spending most winters in Arizona, where they enjoyed golfing, hiking and adventures with many friends, who became a second family.
Don was a great father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He enjoyed anything connected to sports and attending the sporting and music events of his grandchildren.
Don was superintendent of Pillsbury and subsequently Conagra grain elevator in Council Bluffs, for 35 years. He enjoyed the daily interactions with customers and considered them his friends.
He served on the Board of the Area Education Agency 13 for several years and held positions in service clubs over the years.
He was a member of the Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: three sons: Doug (Janice) Silvius of Overland Park, Kansas, Ron (Shannon) Silvius of Glenwood, Iowa and Phil Silvius of Nebraska City, Nebraska; six grandchildren (of which he was extremely proud); and three lively great-grandsons.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date .
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory are suggested to your favorite charity. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
