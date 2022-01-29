Silvey Sr., Carrol D. 1939-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Carrol Dean Silvey Sr. "Crazy Legs", 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in a Grant City, Missouri, health care center, he was born June 4, 1939, to the late Arnold "Roy" and Helen (Kirkland) Silvey. On Sept. 11, 1964, he married Anna M. Burns.
He served in the Army and was in Vietnam from 1967 - 1968 where he was wounded twice, and was the recepient of two purple hearts, oak leaf cluster and the bronze star, then honorably discharged. He worked for the City of St. Joseph. Dean enjoyed CB radios, going to auctions, and his most favorite past time of dancing, earning him the nickname, "Crazy Legs".
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Arnold, John, and Gary Silvey, Beverly Crist and Jim Crist; and grandson, Will Prince.
Survivors include: wife, Anna Silvey; children, Carrol D. Silvey Jr. (Ruthann), Renee M. Downing (Thomas), Delores J. Stevenson (Bart); 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; her best friends, Ernie Silvey and Jerry Yount; and sister-in-law, Brenda Bennett.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no services or visitation.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
