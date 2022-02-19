DECATUR, Texas - Rosalie Marie Silvey, 89, went to be with our Lord Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Rosalie was born Aug. 16, 1932, to Frank W. and Virginia L. (Mace) King in St. Joseph. She was united in marriage in 1949 to Carl Edward Silvey in St. Joseph. Rosalie was a devoted loving wife until her husband Carl's, passing in 2009. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia King; her husband of 60 years, Carl Silvey; a daughter, Karen Wertin; three sisters, Nellie Starr, Bonnie Jagodzinski, and Delores King.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Carl Silvey and wife Kathy of Decatur; her daughters, Carla J. Hartley and husband Terry of Decatur, and Tammy Myers of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; her son-in-law, John Wertin of St. George, Kansas; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Hawkins Funeral Home Decatur, 940-627-5959 Hawkinsfuneralhome.com
No Service at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.