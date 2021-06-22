Randa "Randy" Jo Silvey 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at home, in St. Joseph.
She was born Feb. 22, 1957, in St. Joseph. She graduated from Central High School class of 1975. Randy worked in the medical field, and at Community Housing as an apartment manager, she then retired from the St. Joseph School District as a boiler engineer.
She enjoyed fast and slow pitch softball, and played in several local leagues, she also enjoyed fishing, camping, singing and dancing, and loved socializing with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Gladden; step-father, Gordon Gladden; father, John Carrel; husband, Arnold Silvey.
She is survived by daughter, Carrel Lee (Shawn) Thompson; step son, Ray Silvey; step daughter, Angela (Silvey) Caswell; brothers, J.D. (Ruth) Carrel, and Jeff (Paula) Carrel; sisters, Jodie (Guy) Rocha all of St. Joseph, and Brenda Calvert of Savannah, Missouri; former husband, Kenny O'Dell; grandchildren, Tanner, Conner, and Kenlea Thompson, Devin and Audrey Silvey, Kaelynn Burchett, and Derek Caswell.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Wednesday June 23, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.