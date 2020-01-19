Melvin R. Silvey, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in a Kansas City, Missouri hospital.

He was born Jan. 6, 1949, in St. Joseph, son of the late Violett and Charles Silvey.

He worked as a auto mechanic his entire life, including for the City of St. Joseph, in the sanitation department.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and he was a member of the Abate of Missouri, Jesse James Chapter, and loved traveling with his friends and his beloved dog.

Melvin was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Ruby Kay Silvey; brothers, Sherman and Lenny Silvey; and a sister, Joyce Marie Moppin.

Survivors include: sons, Shane Silvey, of Kansas City, and Joshua Silvey; daughter, Dawn Baltezor, of Independence, Missouri; grandchildren: Kailey, Ciara, Amanda, Kendra and Courtney; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Melvins Life Service, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.