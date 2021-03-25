HAMILTON, Mo. - Mary Catherine (Litton) Silvey, 94, Hamilton, passed away on March 23, 2021, at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, in Hamilton.

She was born in Breckenridge, Missouri, on Sept. 18, 1926, the daughter of Virgil and Blanche (Treon) Litton. She lived in Caldwell County, Missouri, all of her life.

Mary Catherine graduated from the Hamilton High School in 1944.

She worked in retail over the years for J. C. Penney in Hamilton, as well as Mansland and Ferrellgas.

She married Marvin Silvey on Feb. 15, 1948, in Hamilton, and they had three children: Diana Kimbrough, Tom (Dorothy) Silvey, and Sara (Monte) Wise; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mary Catherine was a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church, and was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, active in 4-H, and a church youth leader. She was also a member of the Literary Study Club and the Methodist Women's Circle.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a baby brother, two brothers, Ross and Roger Litton; sister-in-law, Sharon Litton; and son-in-law, Jerry Kimbrough.

Survivors include: her three children and their families; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law,Juanita Litton.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday, at the church.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamilton United Methodist Church or the Caldwell County Foundation Cancer Assistance Fund.

Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, on Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. or Friday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.