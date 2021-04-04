Lucinda "Cindy" Silkwood, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home. She was born June 13, 1956, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Cora and Hollis Smith.

She attended Benton High School and was a homemaker. She married Chris Silkwood on Nov. 22, 1980, and he survives of the home.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and attended Abundant Faith Church of God.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy George.

Survivors include: husband, Chris Silkwood of the home; daughter, Candy (Chris) Silkwood-Prudden; sons, Preston Silkwood and Roger Henkosky Jr.; five granddaughters: Kaileigh, Amber, and Erika Cox, Raven Larabee and Laci Shoemaker; grandson, River Phinney; sister, Kathy Jones; brother, Danny (Sally) Carr; and numerous, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and public livestream: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

