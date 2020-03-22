Silkett, Jimmie E. 1930-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jimmie Eldon Silkett, 89, of Savannah, passed away March 20, 2020, at a local nursing facility.

He was born to George and Ethel (Adam) Silkett at home near Darlington, Missouri, on Aug. 14, 1930.

He was married to Bettye A. Salsbury on Dec. 22, 1951, in a little country church near Carmack, Missouri.

He graduated from Albany High School in Albany, Missouri, in 1949, where he excelled in football and track.

Jim joined the Marine Corp in 1952, where he was stationed in Barstow, California.

He was deployed to Korea with the 7th Regiment.

After discharge in 1954, he moved his family to St. Joseph, where he worked in the Research Labs of Anchor Serum, until 1966.

He was involved with the development of the measle vaccine.

Next, Jim worked at Quaker Oats until 1971, when he nally got to do his dream job of farming full-time.

Jimmie and his family farmed, milked cows and raised pigs.The Berkshire pigs were his pride and joy.

Jim wanted to raise his children to know the value of hard work, by working on the farm.

After retiring from farming, Jim worked in sales at McCarty Motors in Savannah, from 1988 to 1998.

Jim and Bettye teamed up to do antiques until 2015.

Jim was famous for making harvest tables and kitchen islands. Betty would bring home from an auction a piece of furniture in several pieces, and Jim would magically put it all back together.

Jim loved all sports, especially coaching and watching his own children play. Jim and Bettye almost never missed any of their childrens' school events.

He also touched the lives of several other kids, through coaching baseball and softball.

In the early 1960's, Jim and Bettye started a track and field day for elementary/junior high at North Andrew.

Not only did they purchase ribbons, but they also organized and worked this event for several years until the school took it over.

Jim was an active member of his church, St. Joseph Central Christian.

Jim is survived by: sons, Jimmie M. (Debbie) Silkett of Roswell, Georgia and Johnnie (Michelle) Silkett of Rosendale, Misssouri; daughters: Carrie (Dennis)

Kennedy-Wampler, of Savannah, Christine Silkett and Kara Burgess, of Liberty, Missouri, and Kimberly (Roger) Lightle, of Rosendale; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife of 67 years, Betty A. Silkett; infant daughter, Deborah Leigh Silkett; brother Bill Silkett; and sisters, Max (John) Swan and Bonnie Silkett.

Open visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Bennett Lane Cemetery north of Savannah.

In lieu of memorial contributions in memory of Jim, please "Pay it Forward", because this is how he lived his life. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.