David E. Silkett

PAHRUMP, Nev. - David E. Silkett, 74, Pahrump, Nevada, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, died as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 9, 2020.

Survivors: brother, Jim (Tammy) Silkett; nieces, Samantha and Jamie Silkett, all of Fairfax, Missouri.

Graveside service and inurnment, Thursday Oct. 1, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Fairfax.

Arrangments, Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.