Sigrist, Verna G. 1935-2020 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Celebrating the Life of Verna Gale Sigrist Feb. 6, 1935 to Dec. 15, 2020.
A Celebration of Life honoring Verna Gale Sigrist will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sigrist Home, 1867 190th Road, Wathena, Kansas, in the community of Blair.
Please drop by and gather with family and friends to share an afternoon of favorite memories and stories. To laugh, cry, and remember a very special person who is greatly missed. The event will be held outside, please bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be served.
In the event of rain, the celebration will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the First Baptist Church, 210 North Main Street, Troy, KS 66087
Please RSVP to Melody at 760-593-9739 by July 25. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.