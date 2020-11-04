Phyllis Harriett (Devorss) Sigrist, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at a local hospital.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in St. Joseph, the only child of the late Edwin and Inez Devorss.

She was a graduate of Central High School.

Phyllis married Robert Lee Sigrist on Jan. 22, 1949, in St. Joseph.

He preceded her in death just three days prior to her passing on Oct. 29, 2020. They were married for 71 years.

She began her working career as a switchboard operator with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and then she spent 32 years at Sherwood Medical until her retirement.

She was a long time member of the Green Valley Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sigrist is survived by daughters, Marsha McClain and Kathy Burns-Hoffman (Dave), five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Among her many hobbies were; sewing, knitting, cross stitch, crocheting, quilting and various crafts along with cake decorating her for grandchildren and she loved to cook and can.

Due to Covid concerns, no public visitation or services are currently scheduled. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorial contributions be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where a guest book will be available for signing Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 3 through 7. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.