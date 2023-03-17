Sigrist, June L. 1925-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - June Louise Sigrist, 98, passed away March 14, 2023.
Born Jan. 8, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri, she was the daughter of Louis and Dora (West) Marshall.
June was a 1943 graduate of Weatherby, Missouri, High School. She married Paul Sigrist on Nov. 9, 1947, in Cameron, Missouri.
June worked in accounting for numerous Ford dealerships throughout her life: L.T. Davis, Owen-Quigley, John Stinson, Don Anderson, all of Cameron, and Casey Meyers, Interstate, and Anderson Auto Group, all of St. Joseph.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Donald; and great- great-grandson, Connor Sigrist.
Survivors: daughter-in- law, Glenda Sigrist, St. Joseph; daughter, Sandra Sigrist, Albany, Missouri; grandsons, Glenn (Cody) Sigrist, St. Joseph, Patrick (Christina) Sigrist, Troy, Missouri; and granddaughter, Christie Sigrist, Albany, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one great-niece; and many cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sunday evening, March 19, with visitation following 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Fund: Children's Mercy Hospital and/or St. Munchin Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.