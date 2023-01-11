Sigrist, Alfred L. 1941-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 11, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alfred "Al" Sigrist, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.He was born April 20, 1941, in Iatan, Missouri, to Alfred and Olive (Goodlet) Sigrist.Al married Linda L. Griffith on June 21, 1963.He was a member of the U.S. Army for three years.He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.Survivors include his wife; daughters, Lori L. O'Neal (Keith) and Alison L. Sigrist; five grandchildren; three sisters.Private Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.The family suggests memorial gifts to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Sigrist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alfred Sigrist St. Joseph Alison L. Sigrist Christianity Gift Memorial Sister Crematory × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 11, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 10, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 09, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice respond to report of stabbingNew ‘Schweet’ spot opens in St. JosephAmerican Eagle Outfitters closing its doors at mallHawaiian Bros set to come to St. Joseph at Belt and BeckPolice: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroomSt. Joseph native’s film selected for the Sundance Film FestivalWATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecastAtchison man in custody after fatal accidentCrews investigate abandoned building fire on Commercial StreetMan involved in Buffalo Wild Wings gun incident receives probation
