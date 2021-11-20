Sigg, Mary L. 1953-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Louise Sigg 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Great Bend, Kansas, daughter of Mary and Daniel Simpson,
Sr. She graduated from Great Bend High School, and worked at State Board of Education in Texas as a Computer Tech. She enjoyed kayaking, biking, the outdoors, and spending time with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Simpson.
Survivors include: son, Brandon Sigg, St. Joseph; daughter, Wendy (Mike) Holton, El Dorado, Kansas; father, Daniel Lee Simpson, Hoisington, Kansas; brother, Daniel Lee (Debbie) Simpson Jr., Kerrville, Texas; grandchildren, Blake, Taylor (Phillip) Chase, Caitlyn, Evan, Cierra, and Trystin, great grandchildren: Jeremy, Jaxon, Jayse, and Lilliana.
She will be cremated under care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.