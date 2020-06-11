MAYSVILLE, Mo. -Merle Marie Sifers, age 98, was born November 14, 1921, near King City, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Manila (Hunsucker) Redman and passed away June 7, 2020.

Marie was a Maysville High School graduate Class of 1941. On October 31, 1944, Marie and George Jackson Sifers were united in marriage. To the union of Marie and Jack, five children were born.

Marie loved her flowers, gardening, and children. She worked at MarB's General Store in Maysville for many years and worked daily on the farm with her husband Jack. Marie loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; brother, JR Redman; and infant brother.

Survivors include: five children, JoAnne Rumford (Sam), Robert Sifers, Lloyd Sifers, Floyd Sifers (Lorna), and Tom Sifers (Judy); brother, John Redman; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville. Public is invited and welcome with Social Distancing required. No visitation is scheduled, friends may call on Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Memorial Contributions: Oak Lawn Cemetery, DeKalb County Historical Society, or Second Harvest.

Online condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.