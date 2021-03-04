Siedschlag, Hollen A. 2018-2021 Fairbury, Neb.

FAIRBURY, Neb. - Hollen Avery Siedschlag was born Sept. 5, 2018, in Beatrice, Nebraska. He passed away Feb. 27, 2021. Hollen took his last breath in the comfort of his mother's arms.

He leaves behind his mother, Baily Siedschlag; sister, Marissa Ward; grandparents, Jacquelynn, Dan Meyer and Rena Adkins. He also leaves behind his aunt, Patty Monnin and uncles, Wesley and Tyler Monnin, Tristen Adkins, Kelby McCoy and Brendon.

Hollen loved playing with his dinosaurs and trucks. His favorite time of day was bath time. He also loved to sneak snacks into his room and eat them. He loved playing with his sister. Hollen was such a happy boy who always had a big smile on his face to go with his big blue eyes.

Memorial services for Hollen will be held Saturday, March 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Chapel in Fairbury, Nebraska. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.