ATCHISON, Kan. - Doris A. Siebenmorgan, 90, of Atchison, Kansas died on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Amberwell Atchison.
Private family graveside service and burial of cremated remains will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rose Hill Cemetery and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Doris was born on April 16, 1932, in Brenner, Colorado the daughter of Roy and Eula (Swearingen) Bonwell. She attended the Plattsburg Missouri High School. Doris worked as a seamstress for the Horton Garment Factory, Atchison and then as a machine operator for Sherwood Medical in St. Joseph. Retiring in the 1990's. She was married to Albert H. Hall in 1950 and they were later divorced and was married to Charles G. Siebenmorgan who preceded her in death in 1977.
Survivors include two daughters Euletta Spatz, Pensacola, Florida and Gail A. Pantle, Atchison, KS, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. Her parents, husband, three brothers Eugene, Donald, and Alfred Bonwell, and one grandson Gary Banker also preceded her in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
